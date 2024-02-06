Why London’s Wealthy Are Renting Instead of Buying

In one memorable case, Conlon was able to rent a substantial house in the north London suburb of Primrose Hill to a tenant who wanted the toilets in the bathrooms, 17 of them, to be replaced with Japanese models with built-in bidets. The tenant, who paid around $70,000 per month to rent the house for a year starting in 2021, eventually settled for just 10 new toilets to be fitted. “But they are around £25,000 [$32,000] a pop, so it was not exactly cheap," said Conlon.