Mango: King in India, no kingdom abroad

Some of these processes alter the taste and quality of the fruit, while temperature variations during transport lead to internal injuries, said S. Chandrasekaran, a Delhi-based farm trade analyst. Besides, these standards are more suited to fruits grown in temperate regions, such as apples and pears, and not tropical ones like mangoes, which are mostly grown in south and southeast Asia. Not surprisingly, most mangoes exported from India land up in the Middle East, which only checks for pesticide residue. In 2023-24, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman took close to 60% of the fresh mangoes shipped from India, compared to less than a quarter by the US, the UK and Canada, as per numbers from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).