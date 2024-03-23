Why Netflix, Hulu, other streaming services recommend garbage and how to fix it

The Reelgood app tracks titles from most major streaming platforms. It’s a super handy way to figure out which Oscar winner is on which service you already pay for. (“Oppenheimer" is on Peacock, “Poor Things" is on Hulu.) You can tell the app which services you have and what movies and shows you’ve already seen. Based on that, it will recommend new shows and provide new-season reminders. The catch: You have to update it manually, since it doesn’t know what you watch on any given service.