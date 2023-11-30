Why No One Wants to Pay for the Green Transition
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Nov 2023, 02:20 PM IST
SummaryInvestors and consumers are balking at the costs of replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy, highlighting the painful economics of climate mitigation.
In the past few years, Washington and Wall Street started fantasizing that the transition to net-zero carbon emissions could be an economic bonanza. “When I think climate change, I think jobs," President Biden said. When Wall Street heard green energy, it saw profits. As Ford Motor launched an electric Mustang and pickup truck, its market value topped $100 billion for the first time.
