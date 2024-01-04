The real estate market of Bengaluru is growing exponentially, backed by steady demand. The continued launches of good projects, upgradation of amenities being offered, and overall price appreciation are some of the reasons why Bengaluru is a viable market for real estate investment.

“This can be supported by various data that state that in just the first 3 quarters of 2023, almost 2 lacs residential units were sold in Bengaluru. Besides, the investment sentiment, and upcoming supply look promising, prompting buyers to explore the options in the market," said Bhavesh, Founder & CEO of Property First.

The Bengaluru real estate market is one of the sought-after in the country and has consistently delivered rich returns to investors across established and emerging segments of real estate.

“Touted as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru possesses the fundamentals for attracting domestic and global investments in the form of the highest number of engineering colleges in the country and some of the marique management colleges. This is consistently driving the demand for commercial, residential, retail, and warehousing sectors to meet the evolving needs of occupiers, homebuyers, and shoppers and presents immense opportunities in the real estate sector," said Sankey Prasad, CMD, Colliers India.

Bhavesh shares the top five investment tips for making a profit in the Bengaluru real estate market

1)Buyers should invest in the premium segment as these segments are growing at a steady pace and are unaffected by any fluctuations.

2) Plotted developments in various emerging micro-markets like Devanahalli, Sarjapur, etc can prove to be beneficial in terms of long-term appreciation.

3) Investors must take into account factors like connectivity as areas with better connectivity will appreciate more. For example, Whitefield & Sarjapur, followed by North Bangalore are driving tremendous demand due to the connectivity factor since these areas are connected to major IT hubs and key business districts.

4) One should do thorough research on the developer profile and see their delivery history. Properties from renowned developers always hold greater potential for capital appreciation.

5) Investing in properties that have sustainable features is going to command better profits in the short, medium, and long term.

REITs for high-yielding low-risk investment tools

According to Sankey Prasad, the sub-segments in the form of co-working, co-living, senior living, fractional ownership, and alternative investment funds are witnessing stellar growth and are primarily intended for retail investors' participation.

“REITs will enable retail investors to tap into the fattest growing office market in the country. Similarly, monetising land parcels with organised developers will help unlock their potential and generate high returns," he added.

Meanwhile, according to Colliers India Report, the 2023 India office market has culminated on a spectacular note with 58.2 mn sq ft of gross absorption across the top 6 cities. The last quarter of the year witnessed the highest-ever demand for office spaces in India, with all three southern cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad registering the best performance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

