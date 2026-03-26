Why gated societies are the new growth engine for brands in India

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
5 min read26 Mar 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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Gated communities offer a solution: concentrated, higher-income consumers in a confined geography, with far less spill-over. (Bloomberg)
Summary
As digital advertising grows costlier and less efficient, brands are turning to gated communities to reach affluent consumers, improve targeting, and drive repeat purchases through hyperlocal engagement.

BENGALURU: On a recent weekend, a quick commerce firm set up a sampling stall inside a 130-apartment Bengaluru housing society, offering freebies, app discounts and instant deliveries to residents. Within hours, orders from that cluster spiked.

That playbook is moving from experiment to strategy. Brands are increasingly targeting gated communities as high-value consumer clusters, drawn by stronger word-of-mouth, higher repeat purchases and more predictable demand as digital advertising gets crowded and less efficient.

Nearly 32 million households live in such clusters across India’s top cities, according to Redseer, which estimates they could drive close to $900 billion in consumption by FY31. What was once another urban segment is now emerging as a growth engine.

The shift comes as India’s advertising market expands but fragments across platforms. Total ad spend reached 1.5 trillion in 2025, with digital accounting for 63% and growing 26% year-on-year, according to EY-Ficci. Yet reach is increasingly split, with return on e-commerce ad spends falling roughly 30% during 2022–25, estimates Shop Culture, pushing brands to look beyond Google and Meta.

Gated communities offer a solution: concentrated, higher-income consumers in a confined geography, with far less spill-over.

Also Read | Is quick commerce pushing legacy FMCG players into rethink mode?

Cluster economics

For digital-native platforms, that concentration is as much about operations as marketing.

Quick commerce player Zepto sees these clusters as natural fits. “These areas tend to have higher repeat rates, more predictable demand patterns, and relatively larger basket sizes, particularly across fresh, essentials, and convenience-led categories,” said Divesh Sawhney, chief growth officer, Zepto.

High-density residential clusters improve route efficiency, reduce delivery time variability and increase order batching opportunities—key levers for quick commerce economics. They also anchor dark store placement and micro-catchment planning, Sawhney said.

Tata Group-owned Bigbasket follows a similar approach. “We treat these clusters as ‘high-yield’ segments,” said Aashutosh Taparia, national head (last mile delivery) at Bigbasket. “When mapping a city, the actual physical location of our dark stores is strategically decided based on the proximity to these anchor clusters. By positioning our last-mile hubs near these high-density communities, we ensure faster delivery times and lower logistics costs per order,” Taparia noted.

Residents in gated communities also order more frequently, driven by convenience and trust. “The neighbourhood effect means word-of-mouth travels fast, leading to better repeat rates,” Taparia added.

Word of mouth

For FMCG companies, the same dynamics translate into high-conversion marketing.

“Sampling in these closed, trusted ecosystems tends to deliver stronger repeat purchases than many traditional channels, because it combines credible word-of-mouth with the ability to ensure visibility and stock availability in the immediate vicinity,” said Rajiv Dubey, media head, Dabur India.

High-consumption periods such as Diwali, Dussehra, Teej, Holi and Chhath see higher spends on gated community engagements for Dabur. The strategy gained prominence during the pandemic, when restricted mobility forced brands to rethink outreach. Dabur used such activations extensively during Covid-19 to sample its immunity and hygiene products, building early traction.

While activation costs can be higher upfront, brands say returns are stronger due to reduced wastage and sharper targeting. These efforts form a “high-conversion, precision layer” within a broader omnichannel strategy, according to Dubey.

Closed loops

Advertising experts say the convergence of marketing and distribution in these clusters is no coincidence. “Gated communities represent concentrated purchasing power, repeated exposure and trusted environments. They are becoming a powerful bridge between brand messaging and actual consumption,” said Arijit Chakrabarti, vice president (strategy and insights), WPP Media.

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These clusters are increasingly functioning as closed-loop ecosystems, where in-app ads, lift lobby screens and on-ground activations reinforce each other to drive discovery and conversion. E-commerce and point-of-sale ads alone now account for 220 billion in digital ad spends, according to EY-Ficci.

Digital out-of-home formats such as lift screens and lobby displays are also gaining traction, delivering repeated exposure within residential spaces, Chakrabarti said.

Premium access

Rising demand is pushing up prices. A typical stall or sampling activation in a mid-sized gated community costs 15,000–30,000 per day, rising to 1 lakh or more in premium societies depending on footfall and add-ons such as lift branding or digital screens.

“For a weekend activation, we usually charge brands in the 20,000-30,000 range, depending on the scale,” said a resident welfare association president of a Bengaluru-based gated community. “But the interest from brands has definitely gone up over the past year.”

Platform play

Community management platforms sit at the centre of this shift. Mygate, which reaches over 5 million residents, says advertiser interest has risen significantly over the past 12-18 months.

“Earlier, e-commerce and quick commerce dominated, but now we’re seeing brands across fashion, healthcare, electronics and FMCG,” said Rohit Jindal, co-founder and chief business officer, Mygate.

Campaigns on Mygate deliver 2-3% click-through rates (CTR), with advertiser retention exceeding 80%, according to Jindal. Industry benchmarks suggest CTRs of 2-3% are relatively high, compared with many social media and search campaigns.

NoBrokerHood has seen 67% year-on-year growth in ad revenue in FY25, driven largely by e-commerce, quick commerce and D2C brands. It services nearly 25,000 societies.

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The appeal lies in precision. “CTRs are almost two to three times what you would get in conventional advertising, and that translates into higher recall and repeat usage,” said Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer, NoBrokerHood.

Here, “conventional advertising” refers to broad-reach channels such as TV, print, billboards and open digital platforms like Google and Meta, where targeting is less precise.

Even physical formats are turning into premium inventory. Lift branding, sampling kiosks and society events are increasingly priced alongside traditional outdoor media, Garg said. “What matters is that you are in front of the right audience, which improves recall and drives repeat usage.”

For brands, the logic is straightforward: as digital reach fragments and costs rise, tightly clustered, high-intent consumers offer a clearer path from exposure to purchase.

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