Why gated societies are the new growth engine for brands in India

Tata Group-owned Bigbasket follows a similar approach. “We treat these clusters as ‘high-yield’ segments,” said Aashutosh Taparia, national head (last mile delivery) at Bigbasket. “When mapping a city, the actual physical location of our dark stores is strategically decided based on the proximity to these anchor clusters. By positioning our last-mile hubs near these high-density communities, we ensure faster delivery times and lower logistics costs per order,” Taparia noted.