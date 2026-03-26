BENGALURU: On a recent weekend, a quick commerce firm set up a sampling stall inside a 130-apartment Bengaluru housing society, offering freebies, app discounts and instant deliveries to residents. Within hours, orders from that cluster spiked.
Why gated societies are the new growth engine for brands in India
SummaryAs digital advertising grows costlier and less efficient, brands are turning to gated communities to reach affluent consumers, improve targeting, and drive repeat purchases through hyperlocal engagement.
BENGALURU: On a recent weekend, a quick commerce firm set up a sampling stall inside a 130-apartment Bengaluru housing society, offering freebies, app discounts and instant deliveries to residents. Within hours, orders from that cluster spiked.
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