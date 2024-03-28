Why RBI is wary of co-branded credit cards

What’s in it for banks and their partners?

Banks can tap the co-branding partners’ customer-base to issue cards and acquire new customers. The co-branding partner can support the bank with marketing initiatives like loyalty, rewards and branding. These partners will oversee the marketing and distribution of these cards, while the banks will undertake the credit risk and underwriting for the customers. Banks can also partner with fintech firms, under which fintechs take care of credit card issuance and operations. As per RBI rules, the co-branding partner cannot have access to information relating to transactions undertaken through these cards.