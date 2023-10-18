Why self-storage is turning into hot property
Summary
- Working from home and supply constraints have produced outsize returns
ANYONE ASKED to come up with their favourite literary home is spoiled for choice: Pemberley, Brideshead, Blandings, Jay Gatsby’s mansion, to name a few. The same holds true for workplaces on television: Los Pollos Hermanos, Dunder Mifflin and the swish Waystar Royco offices, for instance. Ask someone to come up with their favourite fictional storage unit, and expect a blank stare (the most ardent Neal Stephenson fans may recall the one where Hiro Protagonist lives in “Snow Crash").