Why self-storage is turning into hot property

One reason is more people moving house. (Ron Havner, former boss of Public Storage, the biggest self-storage firm, said that people seek his services for “the four Ds": death, divorce, disaster and dislocation.) Amid covid-19, anyone living in a house or flat with no spare rooms had to convert an existing one to a home office or gym. That meant clearing out whatever was there. Many were reluctant to bin things, especially early on when nobody knew how long self-isolation would last. The alternative was to stash it in storage. Over the past three years self-storage occupancy rates have risen from around 90% to as much as 96%. Demand has been especially high in Florida, Texas and the sunbelt, where people flocked in search of larger homes and laxer lockdowns.