Why the ‘green premium’ is pushing up rentals for Indian REITs

The definition of prime real estate in India is evolving. For decades, a property’s value was dictated by its PIN code and square footage. However, a new metric is fast taking over the conversation: its sustainability quotient. What was once merely a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) checkbox has become a primary driver of rental yields and occupancy, as institutional tenants increasingly view ‘green’ as a non-negotiable standard rather than a luxury.

According to the 2025–26 CREDAI-Colliers sustainability report by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) and Colliers India, green-certified office inventory in India is projected to reach 700 million sq ft by 2027. More importantly, nearly 80–85% of all new office leasing in 2025 took place in green-certified buildings. For the modern investor, this trend is not just an environmental win. It is increasingly seen as the foundation of a ‘green premium’ that directly boosts rental yields.

The rise of the ESG-first tenant As the market matures, the profile of the ‘ideal tenant’ has also evolved. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Fortune 500 companies, which now account for a significant share of India’s Grade A office demand, operate under strict international mandates to reduce Scope 3 emissions. For these global firms, leasing space in a LEED-certified or Net Zero building is often a compliance requirement.

This flight-to-quality is not just a preference but a structural necessity. As multinational giants consolidate their footprint, they are vacating older, legacy buildings in favour of ‘Next-Gen’ campuses. This mass migration has created a supply-demand imbalance that favours landlords of sustainable assets.

This demand-supply gap has created a measurable rental advantage. Sustainable buildings are now commanding rents 5-10% higher than those of non-certified buildings on average. In high-demand markets like Mumbai and Bengaluru, this premium can climb even higher, with some eco-certified assets fetching up to 24% above the market baseline, according to market estimates.

Bringing down costs with operational efficiency The financial appeal of green buildings extends beyond just top-line rent. These assets are engineered for operational efficiency, which significantly lowers the overall cost of ownership and management. This includes:

Energy and utility savings: Advanced energy-efficient HVAC systems and IoT-enabled smart lighting can reduce power bills.

Occupancy resilience: Green buildings consistently outperform the market in terms of tenant stickiness. Occupancy rates in eco-certified portfolios typically hover between 80–90%, whereas non-certified assets often range from 65–85%, according to the same CREDAI-Colliers sustainability report.

These efficiencies compound the property’s overall valuation. When a building consumes less water and electricity, its operating margins improve, allowing the REIT to maintain a healthier balance sheet even during inflationary periods. Furthermore, smart buildings utilise real-time data to optimise space usage, often allowing tenants to fit more employees into fewer square feet. This is a value proposition that justifies the premium paid on rent.

For a REIT unit holder, these savings and premiums are critical as REITs are mandated to distribute 90 per cent of their net cash flow; every rupee saved on electricity or earned through a green premium flows directly into the unit holder’s pocket as an increased dividend.

Future-proofing for long-term investors As India moves toward its own Net Zero targets and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) tightens Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) norms, older, non-compliant buildings face the risk of becoming ‘stranded assets’. These are essentially properties that are difficult to lease and expensive to retrofit.

By focusing on green-certified REITs, investors are effectively future-proofing their portfolios. These assets are better positioned to attract high-quality tenants, secure lower-cost green financing, and maintain high valuations even as environmental regulations become stricter.

Looking ahead The evolution of the Indian market has brought us to a point where ethical alignment and financial outperformance are no longer at odds. Just as mutual funds made equity accessible, REITs have made it possible to own a stake in the country's most sustainable infrastructure.