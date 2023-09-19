Why the Innova still rules India’s roads
SummaryNearly two decades on, India’s favourite multipurpose vehicle still has no competition
New Delhi: Sometime in August 2020, Velmurugan V., a resident of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, noticed something unusual in his 13-year-old multipurpose vehicle (MPV). The odometer, which measures the distance travelled by a vehicle, had stopped at the 999,999 km mark and could go no further although the MPV itself was running smoothly. That meant his Innova had clocked 1 million km—a feat few would have thought possible; most cars don’t even have 7-digit odometers.