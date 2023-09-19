Why the Innova still rules India’s roads

Thanks to thousands of customers like Velmurugan and Lal, who swear by the MPV, the Toyota Innova has built a cult status in India. In February, it became the latest entrant in the million club—vehicles that have cumulatively sold over a million units in India. It is only the 13th to do so, and also the biggest and most expensive. All the other cars on the list, such as the Maruti Alto, Swift, WagonR and Hyundai i10, are less than 4 metres in length, and consequently are far cheaper, thanks to a lower tax rate.