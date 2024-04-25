Why the world’s mining companies are so stingy

As Western miners have retreated, others have piled in. Cash-rich Gulf entities are taking an interest. International Resource Holdings, an Emirati mining firm, is buying a 51% stake in Mopani, a Zambian copper miner, for $1.1bn. The government of the United Arab Emirates has agreed to invest $1.9bn to develop at least four mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Manara Minerals, a Saudi Arabian mining fund, is hunting for more investments after buying a stake in the base-metals unit of Vale, a Brazilian miner, for $3bn last year. The kingdom is also scouring its own deserts for resources and has opened itself up to foreign miners. It is making it easier for miners to operate by supporting the development of railways and desalination plants, says Bandar Alkhorayef, the minister for mining and industry.