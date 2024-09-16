Why Washington and Big Oil are investing billions in ammonia | Mint

Why Washington and Big Oil are investing billions in ammonia
Scott Patterson , Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Sep 2024, 03:03 PM IST
SummaryThe latest bet is a $1.56 billion Energy Department loan commitment for a Wabash Valley Resources ammonia project in Indiana.
Most people think of ammonia as a household cleaner. To big oil companies, climate investors and the U.S. government, it is a hot commodity that is attracting billions of dollars for its use in fertilizer and low-carbon energy.
