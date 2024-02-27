Why we risk a cartoon version of capitalism
James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Feb 2024, 10:33 AM IST
SummaryPrivate-sector investors are so ineffective at overseeing companies that state-run funds feel the need to step in..
It sometimes feels as if we are living in a cartoon version of market capitalism, where shareholders have given up trying to control companies.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less