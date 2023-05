Why You’re Losing More to Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip

6 min read The Wall Street Journal

29 May 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Gambling companies shift betting further in their favor, raising minimums at blackjack tables and tipping the odds in roulette

Premium Cars make their way past various casinos on Las Vegas Boulevard, including the MGM Mirage and Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2007. Dubai World, a diversified holding company owned by Dubai's ruler, bought a 9.5 percent stake in MGM Mirage, the world's second-largest casino company, for $5 billion and its CityCentre development project. Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg News.