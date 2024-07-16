Why your festive season flights will cost more this year

Also read: The scramble for leased jets will show up in air fares soon

Separately, one of the terminals of Delhi's international airport, the country’s largest and busiest, remains out of service. A section of the roof at its Terminal 1 collapsed on 28 June after heavy rain. The terminal is India's largest with a capacity of 40 million passengers per annum, and while airlines have managed to utilize Terminal 2 and 3 for the affected flights, a slight impact is visible on fares for some routes, an airline executive said on condition of anonymity.