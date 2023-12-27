Will 2024 Mark the End of the ‘Digital Agency’?
Megan Graham , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Dec 2023, 05:32 PM IST
SummaryAs marketing veers fully into the digital world, specialized digital agencies are either evolving into more full-service shops or specializing further still.
Digital agencies were once the hottest segment of the advertising agency business, serving as key vendors for chief marketing officers looking to bring their work into the online future and essential acquisition targets for giant ad-agency holding companies.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less