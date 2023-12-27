Will 2024 Mark the End of the ‘Digital Agency’?

“What works on TikTok doesn’t really work on Facebook, and so a lot of times when you have an in-house team, you’re creating one asset and then you’re just cutting it in sizes for different platforms," said Trust & Will Chief Marketing Officer Dale Sperling. “It’s not the best strategy to get that authentic connection and growth on those different social channels. So I do see a use case for having a specialized creator or agency that knows that platform and is really good at that style."

