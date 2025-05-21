Will AI empower the PR industry or create endless seas of spam?
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 May 2025, 04:36 PM IST
SummaryCommunications pros are trying everything from generating pitch emails with AI to using facial recognition technology for more accurate survey results.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Public-relations agencies email reporters every day with suggestions to cover their clients, but this pitch from March stood out from the flood with its unusual subject line: “You care more about Tesla than a cancer killing thousands."
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story