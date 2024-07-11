Will EV charging finally get the attention it deserves in FAME-III?
Summary
- FAME-III is also likely to subsume a ₹2,000 crore outlay for developing EV charging infrastructure in the country, with a separate national policy on charging infrastructure also likely to be deliberated upon soon.
The upcoming FAME-III scheme to encourage clean transport may give a lift to charging networks, even as the Centre looks to slowly reduce the hefty vehicle subsidies that fuelled an EV revolution in India. According to two officials with direct knowledge of the matter, the scheme may set aside up to ₹2,000 crore to encourage charging networks, critical for wider adoption of electric vehicles.