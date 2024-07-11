Will EV charging finally get the attention it deserves in FAME-III?

Talks on for national charging policy

Meanwhile, officials at the heavy industries ministry are discussing a national charging policy, though its scope and methodology are not clear, since power is a state subject. The ministry has also held talks with government and industry officials as well as the prime minister's office to chalk out a comprehensive action plan for building a charging infrastructure, seeking feedback on whether they need to be installed along highways or in cities, the standards they need to follow, and the type of output required.