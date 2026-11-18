Booking a flight from January 2027 could come with a new cost pressure, although passengers may not immediately see it reflected in their tickets. India's aviation industry is preparing for a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) requirement, and the expense of switching to the cleaner fuel has left airlines seeking answers from the government on who will pay for it.
The first target is relatively small: airlines operating international flights will have to use a fuel blend containing 1% SAF from 2027. But the price difference is significant. Sustainable aviation fuel costs between 2.3 and three times as much as conventional jet fuel, meaning even a modest blending requirement could add to airlines' operating bills.
For carriers already struggling with expensive fuel, longer flight paths caused by geopolitical tensions and a weaker rupee against the US dollar, the timing is challenging.
The industry is now waiting for the government to clarify whether airlines will have to absorb the additional expense or whether some of it can be recovered through ticket prices. A passenger levy, similar to the system being introduced in Singapore, is another possible model, although India has not announced such a proposal.
The concern is not simply the cost of buying SAF. Airlines also need assurance that enough fuel will be available to meet the new requirement and clarity on what happens if supplies fall short.
Domestic carriers have approached the government seeking answers on procurement costs, availability and penalties for non-compliance.
The financial stakes could increase as the blending requirement becomes more demanding. India's roadmap moves from 1% in 2027 to 2% in 2028, before reaching 5% in 2030.
That means airlines will have to prepare for a gradual increase in their exposure to the more expensive fuel, rather than deal with a one-time adjustment.
Singapore has already outlined how it intends to finance its own 1% SAF target from 2027. Instead of leaving the entire procurement cost with airlines, its Civil Aviation Authority will collect a levy from passengers when they book flights.
The charge will vary according to the destination and travel class, ranging from $3 to $16.
India has yet to settle on how the additional expense will be distributed. The decision matters because passing the entire cost to passengers could affect affordability, while forcing airlines to absorb it could add to the financial strain on carriers.
India's ability to produce SAF locally could help limit its dependence on expensive supplies from overseas.
The country currently has four certified co-processing facilities operated by BPCL in Mumbai, HPCL in Visakhapatnam, IOCL in Panipat and MRPL in Katipalla. Their combined capacity stands at 1,06,500 metric tonnes.
S&P Global Energy estimates that India will need approximately 46,000 metric tonnes of SAF in 2027. The requirement is projected to increase to 2.5 lakh metric tonnes by 2030.
Existing capacity is sufficient to meet the first two blending targets, but expanding production will become increasingly important as the 5% requirement approaches.
One potential source of raw material is something households and restaurants discard every day: used cooking oil.
India is estimated to have between 1.8 million and 2.6 million metric tonnes of potential used cooking oil feedstock. Building an efficient collection network could help turn this waste into a resource for domestic SAF production.
For now, January 2027 marks the beginning of a fuel transition, not an announced increase in airfares. Whether the cleaner fuel makes flying more expensive will depend on the government's cost-sharing policy, the availability of domestic supplies and how airlines respond to the new requirement.
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