Winter chill spurs demand for heart, diabetes, gastro drugs

New Delhi: The sharp drop in temperatures, especially in the North, is driving up sales of cardiac drugs, followed by anti-infectives and those used for gastro-intestinal problems and diabetes, according to a report by Pharmarack, a data analytical company for the pharma industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said there was a major demand of drugs associated with these comorbidities in December.

Health experts say the chances of heart attack rise during the winter months as the body conserves heat, triggering the constriction of arterioles. Experts confirmed there has been a surge in demand for drugs associated with cardiac health, particularly those for high blood pressure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Varun Bansal, a surgeon at Apollo Hospitals said this physiological response can result in an increase in blood pressure, contributing to a higher incidence of cardiac problems.

“The colder temperatures, coupled with lifestyle factors, further exacerbate the risks. Dietary changes and a potential decline in physical activity, often associated with the winter months, play a significant role in this scenario," he added.

Dr Bansal added heart patients with cardiac concerns should avoid exposure to extreme cold, especially during the early and late hours of the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Manjinder Sandhu, principal director of cardiology at Max said gastro intestinal complications tend to get aggravated during the winters because obstructions in the arteries increase pressure in the digestive system. “Diabetes also tends to worsen because people tend to exercise less and consume more sugar-based foods," he added.

Drugs commonly associated with cardiac problems include beta blockers like metoprolol (also called Betaloc or Lopresor) and bisoprolol (also called Cardicor or Emcor) and inhibitors such as ramipril and lisinopril; angiotensin receptor blockers such as telmisartan, losartan; and dihydropyridine receptor such as Cilnidipine—all used for heart issues and blood pressure control.

Statins for cholesterol control, antiplatelet drugs like aspirin, ticagrelor, brilinta are also commonly used drugs, said Dr Sandhu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

