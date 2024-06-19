Industry
Global IP treaty to boost innovation, help biodiversity. But some see red flags
Sudeshna Ghoshal , Krishna Yadav 4 min read 19 Jun 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Summary
- Following two decades of negotiations, more than 190 countries recently agreed on a treaty to protect indigenous knowledge and regulate patents
- India played a key role in this, but experts fear it could end up diluting the country's existing protections
A recently adopted global treaty on intellectual property, genetic resources, and traditional knowledge is expected to benefit both India and multinational companies reliant on the country's indigenous knowledge for innovation. But some experts caution it may not be a complete win for India.
