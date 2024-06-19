“The Indian Patent Act would require a few amendments to implement this treaty, primarily to: (a) Broaden the scope of disclosure regarding genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge; (b) Introduce new provisions for sanctions, including deemed revocation and other remedies; (c) Empower and authorize the Controller General to establish a nodal office/authority for data collection, source verification, and authentication," explained Subhash Bhutoria, founder and principal at LAW SB.