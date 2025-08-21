Small-town salesman, $1.2 billion empire: Inside Vineet Agrawal’s Wipro journey
Pankaj Mishra 18 min read 21 Aug 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Summary
Vineet Agrawal became the CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting in 2002. Since then, he has shaped 15 acquisitions, expanded the company’s presence to over 60 countries, and turned Santoor into one of India’s largest soap brands. How did he do it?
Bengaluru: Late in the 1980s, in a cramped shop in Rajpura, Punjab, three generations of a family business stood behind the counter. The matriarch, at its centre, listened without much expression as a young Wipro salesman named Sunil Batra tried to persuade her to take his soap. She finally said, “You’ll get promoted and leave. We’ll remain stuck with your soap."
