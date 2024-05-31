Wired internet targets content, TV services to double presence
Summary
- Data from Trai showed that since the pandemic, growth in uptake of wired broadband services has risen to over 20% per year, from around 2.5% before covid.
Mumbai: The wired internet industry is betting on growing its user base two-and-a-half times to 100 million in the next five financial years as multiple-device households and an increase in streaming video content drive demand for high-speed fiber connections. It is also banking on attracting many of the 63 million subscribers of D2H television by offering internet protocol television (IPTV) and wired broadband as a bundled service.