Curation is key: Why social commerce 2.0 is winning over India’s Gen Z
Mansi Verma 4 min read 26 Jan 2026, 03:42 pm IST
Summary
Unlike earlier models that tried to handle logistics and fulfilment, this new cohort acts as a tech layer connecting creators to established marketplaces.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After a bruising first wave, social commerce is resurfacing in India as younger consumers increasingly shop through creators, videos and feeds rather than search bars.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story