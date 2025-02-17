Energy transition to get delayed amid Trump's push for oil, gas: Kearney's Sevin
Summary
- Concerns of a delay in energy transition and an impact on plans to curb climate change have gained momentum after Trump pulled out of the Paris climate agreement. Several countries like the US and countries in Europe have set a target to achieve net zero by 2050. India plans to achieve it by 2070.
NEW DELHI : Energy transition, or the shift away from fossil fuels to renewable sources, remains crucial to combatting climate change, but the progress could be delayed as US president Donald Trump pushes for boosting oil and gas production in the country, Jérôme Sevin, partner and global lead for energy and process industry at consulting firm Kearney, said.