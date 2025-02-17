Energy transition to get delayed amid Trump's push for oil, gas: Kearney's Sevin

"India is one of the major contributors now. Of course in the fossil fuels, but also the renewable energies. What I've seen so far...globally last year, we installed 500 GW capacity renewable energy, and when you look at the share of India, it is almost 30 GW, which is pretty massive. So, in India is one of the key country in the world who's going to play a role in the energy space. And I think specifically in renewable energies. And you can see that from many fronts. Of course, production, there is also manufacturing, like, for instance, solar panel, or on different molecules like hydrogen or biofuels or all the cells, say all the molecules for the energy transition," he said.