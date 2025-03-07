Industry
Where women lead: small companies outpace giants in executive roles
Abhinaba Saha , Niti Kiran 3 min read 07 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Smaller companies are actively integrating more women into executive roles, surpassing their larger counterparts
India’s boardrooms remain stubbornly gray, although some transformative strokes are visible. As women slowly move beyond mere presence to actively claim seats at the decision-making table, it’s the smaller firms that are leading the charge.
