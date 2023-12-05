Women occupy only 18% of leadership roles in India's healthcare sector, earning 34% less than male counterparts: Report
Most women are concentrated at the frontline in low-paying jobs in the country's healthcare sector. There are 29% female doctors in India, at least 80% of nursing staff including midwives, and nearly 100% of ASHA workers
A wider gender imbalance has been reported in India's healthcare sector in senior management roles, a study shows. While India has 29% female doctors and 80% are in nursing departments, there is a significant under-representation of women when it comes to leadership roles, especially at the executive and board levels, according to "An Unbalanced Scale: Exploring the Female Leadership Gap in India’s Healthcare Sector" report by Dasra.