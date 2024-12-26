Workers love Donald Trump. Unions should fear him
Summary
- The president-elect is no friend to organised labour
America’s unions have had a banner year. In November 33,000 machinists returned to their stations at Boeing having won a 38% wage increase over four years. Their victory followed a seven-week strike that brought the planemaker to its knees. A month before, 47,000 dockworkers walked out for three days at some of the country’s busiest ports. And on December 19th the Teamsters union announced a nationwide strike against Amazon, just in time for Christmas deliveries.