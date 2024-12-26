Workers love Donald Trump. Unions should fear him

There are more reasons to expect a decline in union power. The conditions of high inflation and near-full employment that gave leverage to striking workers during Mr Biden’s term have softened. Few think Mr Trump’s picks to lead antitrust authorities will be as keen as their predecessors to consider workers’ interests when assessing deals. “Whether the labour secretary will have any influence within the White House remains to be seen. She would have to go through layers of advisers to the president to get anything done, and they will be very unsupportive of labour," says Thomas Kochan, a professor of industrial relations at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.