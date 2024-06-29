Workforce crisis hits construction & infra firms like L&T, KEC, HCC
Summary
- Infrastructure firms are struggling to get skilled and unskilled manpower as workers are swayed by the construction boom in the Middle East and Russia, and are heading there for a higher compensation.
Mumbai: Infrastructure firms such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), KEC International and Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) have been hit by an acute shortage of skilled and unskilled manpower. This comes on the back of workers heading to Russia and the Middle Eastern region, including Israel, as a construction boom in those regions promises higher wages.