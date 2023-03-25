Work-From-Home Era Ends for Millions of Americans

In February 2023, 27.7% of total days worked were from home, after holding fairly steady at an average of 30% each month in 2022, according to research by economists Jose Maria Barrero of Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, Stanford’s Nicholas Bloom, and Steven J. Davis of the University of Chicago. The share is down sharply from May 2020, when around 60% of days were remote, but still more than five times the rate that prevailed before the pandemic.