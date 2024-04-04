Work-from-office mandates see flexi space providers catching up with tech firms in leasing offices
The technology sector remains the largest in terms of total space leased, accounting for a 26% share during the January-March quarter
MUMBAI : Flexible office space providers have emerged as a significant challenger to technology firms in leasing offices, as companies across sectors gradually enforce return-to-office mandates for their employees.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message