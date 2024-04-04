Active Stocks
Work-from-office mandates see flexi space providers catching up with tech firms in leasing offices

Mayur Bhalerao

The technology sector remains the largest in terms of total space leased, accounting for a 26% share during the January-March quarter

India's office space sector witnessed a gross absorption of 14.4 million sq.ft. between January and March. (Mint)Premium
India's office space sector witnessed a gross absorption of 14.4 million sq.ft. between January and March. (Mint)

MUMBAI : Flexible office space providers have emerged as a significant challenger to technology firms in leasing offices, as companies across sectors gradually enforce return-to-office mandates for their employees.

Between January and March, flexible office space providers have already captured a significant 22% share of leasing activity, as per a report by real estate consultancy CBRE. 

This translates to a leased area of about 3 million sq.ft., marking a significant rise in the sector's influence. Flexible space operators consistently exceeding a 15% share in leasing activity over the past five years, a trend  CBRE anticipates will continue.

The technology sector remains the largest in terms of total space leased, accounting for a 26% share during the January-March quarter. The tech and flexible spaces sector together account for nearly half of all the office space leased in the March quarter, compared with 32% in the preceding three months.

This growth is attributed to a surge in demand from domestic firms, particularly those in the technology and financial services sectors. Notably, software and services companies within the technology sector took up 95% of the space leased by tech firms in the January-March period.

“The office sector continued witnessing meaningful gains in 2023, enhanced by a resurgence in occupiers’ sentiments and pent-up demand post a rise in return-to-offices," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO-India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. “During 2024, occupiers would prioritise high-quality office space as they continue to facilitate portfolio expansion and consolidation."

According to CBRE data, the office sector in India witnessed a gross absorption of 14.4 million sq.ft. between January and March. 

Bengaluru emerged as the leader in office leasing activity, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad. These three cities together accounted for 65% of all leasing activity in the first calendar quarter of 2024. Bengaluru also dominated the flexible space absorption market, followed by Delhi-NCR and Chennai.

Global capability centers, or the technology centres of companies across sectors, contributing to one-third of the overall leasing activity in the April-June quarter. Engineering and manufacturing companies were the major players within the GCC space, followed by automobile firms. 

“Office space take-up was dominated by small- (less than 10,000 sq.ft.) to medium-sized (10,000-50,000 sq.ft.) transactions in Q1 2024, with a share of 81%. The share of large-sized deals (greater than 100,000 sq.ft.) in Q1 2024 increased to 8% from 5% during the same period in the previous year," CBRE said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayur Bhalerao
"Mayur spearheads data-driven reporting on IPOs for Mint. He also covers market trends, and corporate announcements to ensure comprehensive coverage of the financial landscape. Mayur believes in harnessing the power of Bloomberg Terminal and Capital Line to extract and disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond. disseminate critical financial data to cross-functional teams within the newsroom and beyond."
Published: 04 Apr 2024, 07:02 PM IST
