Still working from home? This office just might lure you back
Summary
- Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru, DLF Cyber City Chennai and K. Raheja Corp’s Altimus in Mumbai, have one thing in common. They provide a 5-star hotel experience in offices. So, will work-from-office be more fun, going ahead?
Bengaluru: A woman smiles and welcomes visitors entering the shiny lobby of a new office building in Bengaluru’s Embassy Manyata Business Park. Finishing touches are being given to a coffee shop opening soon at one end of the lobby. There’s a breakout area as well, where employees can gather, collaborate or plug in and work, much like in a co-working setup.
The refurbished, 250,000 sq. ft building, named ‘Rosewood’, looks brand new. In reality, it is a 15-year-old structure that was stripped down to its bare shell and then redone. The worn building has been transformed into a modern edifice with a double-glazed glass façade; faster, destination-controlled elevators, new flooring and walls, and lobby areas on each floor.
Around 125,000 people work in the 121-acre office park, one of the country’s largest. Another building on the campus, which is owned and operated by Embassy Reit (real estate investment trust), has undergone a similar refurbishment, while two others have been demolished to be rebuilt into modern office spaces.
A new sprawling courtyard with premium restaurants and bars, including Sanchez, Biergarten, and Toscano, has been added to the park. Another high-end eatery, Bombay Brasserie, is opening shop soon. Until now, the park, which counts IBM, Cognizant, Target, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia as some of its large occupiers, only had a food court for employees.