Working on SAF roadmap for Indian airlines: Scindia
India had earlier considered mandating blended SAF use by airlines from 2025, beginning with 1% green fuel and increasing to 5% by 2030. However, challenges in production, storage, and transportation of SAF persist
New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry is developing a strategy for the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by Indian airlines, with recommendations expected to be provided from 2027, according to minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
