Drugs regulator to turn the screws on spurious medical products
This follows a World Health Organization (WHO) assessment that highlighted major areas for improvement needed in India's drug regulatory framework.
New Delhi: India’s apex drug regulator—-Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)—is developing a comprehensive national action plan to combat substandard and spurious medical products, officials and documents said.
The proposed action plan in the works will implement new prevention, detection and response strategies at both central and state levels.