NEW DELHI : Film production and distribution company Yash Raj Films has named Akshaye Widhani as chief executive officer. Widhani was serving as senior vice-president, finance and business Affairs and head of operations at YRF Studios.

Widhani who joined YRF 17 years ago, has been responsible for setting up and running several business verticals for the company. His first stint was as studio manager, in charge of setting up operations for YRF Studios in 2005, after which he has taken up leadership roles in corporate finance, strategy and operations. He is a graduate of the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University with a dual major in finance and entrepreneurship. He has also been spearheading recent initiatives for The Yash Chopra Foundation.

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to assume the role of CEO of Yash Raj Films, a company in which I have spent the last 17 years of my life learning. I have been entrusted to collaborate and lead the hugely sharp think-tank at YRF which I believe to be the best that the industry has to offer. I’m looking forward to assuming this responsibility and taking the company to greater heights with the YRF family in the years to come," Widhani said in a statement.

As far as feature films go, YRF will be releasing its period drama Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar this June. Its comedy drama Jayeshbhai Joardaar featuring Ranveer Singh and war epic Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor are yet to confirm release dates. An action film titled Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and the next instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise are also said to be in the works but the studio hasn’t made an official announcement on the same. YRF is also set to make a foray into web originals with The Railway Men starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.

