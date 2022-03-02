Yash Raj Films names Akshaye Widhani as CEO

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to assume the role of CEO of Yash Raj Films, a company in which I have spent the last 17 years of my life learning. I have been entrusted to collaborate and lead the hugely sharp think-tank at YRF which I believe to be the best that the industry has to offer. I’m looking forward to assuming this responsibility and taking the company to greater heights with the YRF family in the years to come," Widhani said in a statement.

