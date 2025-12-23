Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.

India’s infrastructure sector is at an inflection point. After four years of significant public capital expenditure, the discussion has moved from debating if spending should continue to determining how it should evolve. This is a decisive move from a spending-led approach to a systems-driven strategy, based on execution reforms, asset monetization, and corridor-based planning.

The sector is expected to accelerate its expansion in 2026, driven by a sharper focus on timely execution, private investment, corridor-based planning, and the green transition. The coming year will bring a blend of regulatory streamlining, mega-project momentum, and new financing models across transport, energy, and logistics.

Since FY21, central capital expenditure has increased more than three-fold to an estimated ₹11.1 trillion in FY25. Infrastructure has been the primary beneficiary, serving as both a long-term productivity investment and a counter-cyclical growth lever. However, with fiscal consolidation now a priority, Budget 2026 will likely emphasize the efficiency of capital and programme outcomes, and private participation over sheer outlays.

Highways: Expressway ambition meets monetization

Roads and highways have historically received the largest share of India’s infrastructure capex. From FY20 to FY24, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded over 45,000 km of projects, while construction consistently exceeded 10,000 km annually. Budget 2026 is expected to maintain strong support, but with a clear strategic pivot: focusing on access-controlled expressways instead of traditional highways.

The government is pushing plans for a new expressway quadrilateral—covering North–South and East–West corridors—designed to replicate the economic benefits of the original Golden Quadrilateral, but with higher safety standards and speeds. Since expressway development is highly capital-intensive, costing between ₹30–40 crore per kilometre, securing private capital and asset recycling are essential.

This necessitates critical policy reform. The government is expected to soon finalize a revised Model Concession Agreement (MCA) for Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects. Previous MCA structures deterred private interest for nearly a decade by placing excessive traffic and revenue risk on concessionaires. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is now revising this framework.

NHAI plans to increase awards of BOT projects next year, having identified 53 projects over 5,200 km, valued at ₹2.1 trillion, for awards starting this year. Another 100 road stretches worth over ₹3 trillion are under evaluation. These projects are likely to operate under the revised MCA, with enhanced investor protections and buyback provisions driving the next wave of private participation in national highways.

Budget 2026 will also emphasize monetization. Under the National Monetization Pipeline, NHAI has already raised over ₹60,000 crore through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) bundles. Improved Fastag data has boosted valuation confidence and traffic predictability, which could attract more aggressive participation from global pension and sovereign funds in the next TOT round. For highways, the fiscal focus in 2026 will be on recycling operational assets as much as building new ones.

Vaibhav Dange, an independent infrastructure expert, noted that he sees 2026 as the year when the infrastructure story in India will become more output-driven than policy-driven. He added that the system is maturing, and the focus is shifting from simply creating capacities to ensuring they deliver tangible economic productivity, which he believes is crucial for sustaining momentum.

Railways: Freight efficiency and asset monetization

Indian Railways has become the largest single recipient of government capital expenditure, with annual allocations exceeding ₹2.5 trillion in recent budgets. While network expansion and safety remain priorities for Budget 2026, the strategic focus is increasingly shifting towards asset monetization and freight efficiency.

The structural milestone of commissioning the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs)—totalling over 3,300 km—has been achieved. Early data indicates that average freight train speeds on DFCs are more than double those on conventional routes.

Indian Railways is scaling up the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) programme, which allows private players to develop freight terminals on railway land. With over 100 GCTs operational or under development, Budget 2026 could accelerate this by providing policy support. The objective is to increase rail’s share of freight movement from the current 27% to 40% over the medium term.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme involves redeveloping over 1,300 stations, estimated to cost ₹25,000 crore. These projects are structured as urban infrastructure assets, integrating passenger facilities with commercial real estate and transit-oriented development. Budget 2026 may formalize monetization frameworks to scale this model.

“The government should ensure that Railways' capital expenditure is through a mix of gross budgetary support (GBS) and market borrowings. This would not only help mobilise larger funds for capital expenditure but would also prevent it from masking some of its revenue expenditure as capital expenditure to show higher capex. The private money flowing into Railways through borrowings would ensure that funds are used efficiently," said former ED, planning at Railways, V. Shanker.

Shipping and ports: Sagarmala 2.0 and maritime policy

Historically, India’s shipping and ports sector has received less fiscal attention compared to roads and railways, but this is changing. Budget 2026 is expected to align closely with a revamped Sagarmala 2.0, which aims to prioritize a smaller number of high-impact projects.

India conducts about 95% of its trade by volume via maritime routes, yet hinterland connectivity and port turnaround times trail global benchmarks. Sagarmala 2.0 seeks to rectify this through targeted investments in mechanization, deeper drafts, port modernization, and port-linked logistics parks. Budgetary support will likely concentrate on improving rail and road connectivity to major ports to enable faster cargo evacuation.

A key policy development is the inclusion of large ships under the Harmonized Master List (HML). This grants ship repair and shipbuilding projects access to long-term institutional finance, similar to other core infrastructure sectors. Given that India currently controls less than 1% of the global shipbuilding market, Budget 2026 could signal a broader maritime industrial policy.

Support is also expected to continue for inland waterways and coastal shipping, which are vital for reducing logistics costs. Vivek Merchant, director at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI), said the year 2025 was an inflection point for the Indian maritime ecosystem, with strong policy intent driving tangible action. He mentioned the unprecedented momentum and the highest-ever investment pledged at India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, predicting that this buoyancy would gather pace in 2026.

“There will still be measured optimism within the sector due to continued global uncertainties and geopolitical dynamics. Shipbuilding is sensitive to global disruptions, making the agility of policymakers and industry players in navigating challenges crucial," he added.

The infrastructure equation for Budget 2026

The common policy and fiscal thread uniting highways, railways, and shipping is the need to sustain infrastructure momentum without proportionally increasing budgetary strain, given the focus on reducing the fiscal deficit. This logic explains the growing emphasis on asset monetization, corridor-based planning under PM Gati Shakti, digital monitoring and execution reforms.

Shailesh K. Pathak, an infrastructure sector expert, stated that transport and logistics under Gati Shakti will continue to see high financial outlays and large projects. He also expressed hope for more traction on the National Monetization Pipeline in 2026.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO of CBRE for India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, said that on the path to Viksit Bharat 2047, India may focus on transit-oriented developments (TODs) and multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) to attract investments in manufacturing. He believes that the infrastructure ecosystem has the potential for a compound impact on the economy, not just a linear one.

Vinayak Chatterjee, an infrastructure sector expert, argued that it is time for the government to establish a Unified Transport Authority for the four major metro cities to facilitate joint planning of urban transport networks. He added that developing a high-speed rail network is the next major infrastructure leap that will take the country's development to the next level.

Energy and urban infrastructure

The energy pillar of the infra sector will undergo a crucial transition, anchored by rapid solar and hybrid tenders, potentially reaching 40–50 GW auctions annually. Grid-scale storage is becoming mainstream through standalone battery auctions and investment in green hydrogen hubs, including port-linked electrolyzer clusters. This will be coupled with the expansion of interstate transmission lines and early moves on offshore wind clearances. Global capital may increasingly chase green energy assets.

Urban infrastructure will also continue to expand. Key expectations include financing clarity for new metro projects following cost rationalization guidelines, a greater push for 24x7 water supply and smart metering, an uptick in affordable housing as credit-linked and interest subvention schemes receive attention, and data centres and digital infrastructure emerging as a standalone asset class under state industrial policies. Tier-2 cities are set to become the major demand centres for urban infrastructure and last-mile connectivity.

A more mature infrastructure phase

India’s infrastructure strategy is entering a mature phase where success will be measured by system integration and asset efficiency, rather than just money spent or kilometres built. Budget 2026 will test this transition. If policy reforms successfully revive private toll investments in highways, if rail freight reforms achieve a significant modal shift, and if ports become true logistics hubs, infrastructure could deliver its next growth dividend. The challenge has shifted from ambition to execution, and Budget 2026 may well determine whether India’s infrastructure cycle deepens or merely plateaus.