Year-Ender 2023: How India transitioned from defence importer to exporter
Year-ender 2023: India's defence sector achieved a historic year in 2023, with a surge in defence exports and production reaching unprecedented levels. The country is now exporting to over 85 countries, showcasing the prowess of its defence industry.
Year-ender 2023: In a remarkable shift, the Indian government's strategic transition from being a net importer to a net exporter has propelled the country's defence sector to new heights. The Ministry of Defence marked a historic year in 2023, witnessing a surge in defence exports, reaching an unprecedented ₹16,000 crore in the financial year—almost ₹3,000 crore more than the preceding year. Concurrently, defence production crossed the monumental milestone of ₹one lakh crore for the first time.