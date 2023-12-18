Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 mergers and acquisitions that are reshaping industries across India
Top M&As in 2023: Deloitte highlights a 45 per cent jump in M&As within the consumer sector, driven by Reliance Retail's strategic acquisitions like Ed-a-Mamma. Bain & Company emphasises the growing prominence of digital content play with Saregama's Pocket Aces acquisition.
Top M&As in 2023: In 2023, the Indian business landscape underwent a radical metamorphosis fuelled by a record-breaking M&A spree. The year witnessed a staggering 72 per cent increase in deal volume compared to 2022, according to Deloitte's findings. The total value exceeded a colossal USD 150 billion, according to Bain & Company. Many aspects contributed to this growth. EY attributed this surge to factors such as rising investor confidence, robust corporate cash reserves, and the government's pro-consolidation policies.