NEW DELHI : Yoodlee Films, the boutique content studio owned by Saregama India, has announced a web show based on the making of the 1972 classic Pakeezah . The company will be collaborating with Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, for the show. It will capture the love story between Kamal Amrohi and his muse - Meena Kumari, also the lead star, and feature details of their lives and incidents surrounding the sixteen-year journey of making of the film.

“It will be a tall order to do justice to the vision of my grandfather. The film cost almost Rs. 1.5 crore at the time of its making but more than the money, 16 years of my grandfather's life were also invested in it. It is daunting to narrate the story of the making of the classic for today's audience, but Yoodlee Films is as passionate about the project as we are," Bilal Amrohi said in a statement.

Yoodlee Films will be announcing the director and cast for the show soon, and the series will go on floors in 2023.

“For us at Yoodlee, to partner on a series depicting the trials and tribulations to make Pakeezah, was a project with all the right connections. That we are embarking on something this challenging proves how serious we are about creating clutter-breaking content and leaving our stamp on the web content space. This also gives us a chance to leverage Saregama's rich music catalogue symbiotically in this series and make it relevant to audiences of today," Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama, India, said in a statement.

Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and period dramas. SonyLIV recently started streaming Rocket Boys, a show based on the lives of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.