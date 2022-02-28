NEW DELHI : Yoodlee Films, the movie production arm of music label Saregama, has roped in Esh Deol for its web series Invisible Woman that marks the digital debut of actor Suniel Shetty. The noir action thriller series will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M. Selva.

“The show explores an unusual genre. The story has mystery, intrigue and great scope for histrionics," Deol said in a statement. Other actors in the series include Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Gargi Sawant, Mir Sarvar, Teena Singh, Siddharth Kher and Enakshi Ganguly.

Yoodlee's slate for 2022 will see the director-actor duo of Simerijit Singh and Amarinder Gill reunite for their next untitled Punjabi film besides Nivin Pauly's next Malayalam film Padavettu. The production house recently announced a fictional series based on Kamal Amrohi's and Meena Kumari’s legendary love story during the making of the epic Pakeezah that is slated to go on floors in 2023.

To be sure, actors and the on-camera faces that headline projects may be perceived to be the biggest beneficiaries of the OTT boom, which has democratized entry into an industry known for its entrenched nepotism, in India. However, the behind-the-camera creative forces including writers, directors, show-runners, and several boutique studios have also seen a significant spike in the quantity and quality of work. The rise of these new creative forces stems from the entry of foreign players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video around 2016.

As these new entrants navigate towards better contracts and higher pay while learning the art of balancing several projects at a time, much of India’s under-recognized and under-utilized talent seems to have finally come of age.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.