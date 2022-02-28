Yoodlee Films ropes in Esha Deol for new show with Suniel Shetty

To be sure, actors and the on-camera faces that headline projects may be perceived to be the biggest beneficiaries of the OTT boom, which has democratized entry into an industry known for its entrenched nepotism, in India. However, the behind-the-camera creative forces including writers, directors, show-runners, and several boutique studios have also seen a significant spike in the quantity and quality of work. The rise of these new creative forces stems from the entry of foreign players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video around 2016.