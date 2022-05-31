Regional cinema was the first to bounce back to business after the reopening of theatres last year. Unlike the Hindi film industry which did not take the plunge to release new movies in theatres for over four months since the government allowed them to re-open, cinema owners had pointed to the enterprising regional movie industries that wasted no time in scheduling a bunch of films and registered decent occupancies.

Yoodlee also recently announced a new Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas titled Anweshippin Kandethum. The investigative thriller, scheduled for a theatrical release, went on floors in May and will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose.

This February, Yoodlee Films had announced a web show based on the making of the 1972 classic Pakeezah. The company will collaborate with Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, for the show. It will capture the love story between Kamal Amrohi and his muse - Meena Kumari, also the lead star, and feature details of their lives and incidents surrounding the sixteen-year journey of making of the film.

Pauly who broke through with a lead role in the romantic film Thattathin Marayathu (2012), directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, came to be known for playing boy-next-door roles in films like bilingual black-comedy thriller Neram (2013), sports-drama 1983 (2014), romantic-comedy Ohm Shanthi Oshaana (2014), romantic-drama Bangalore Days (2014), comedy road-thriller Oru Vadakkan Selfie (2015), and coming-of-age romantic drama Premam (2015). He went on to star in police drama Action Hero Biju (2016), family drama Jacobinte Swargarajyam (2016), political satire Sakhavu (2017), family comedy Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017) and the epic film Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018) which is the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.